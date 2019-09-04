Britney Spears’ Dad Allegedly Busted Down Bedroom Door and ‘Violently Shook’ Her Son in a Rage

It was reported on Tuesday that Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline had accused her father, Jamie Spears, of assaulting the couple’s older son, Sean, with more details about the alleged event now emerging.

Sources told The Blast that Sean, 13, was involved in an argument with Jamie, 67, when he ran into his room and locked the door. Jamie allegedly broke down the bedroom door and “violently shook” Sean when he reached him.

After the altercation, Spears reportedly removed her sons from her father’s presence and brought them home. Federline was called to pick the boys up and Sean and 12-year-old brother Preston spent the night with their dad, despite the fact that Spears still had custody.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE, adding that Federline still wants his sons to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

The Blast previously reported that Federline filed a police report on Sunday, Aug. 25, claiming that the incident had occurred the previous day when Britney had custody of her boys. According to testimony from Kaplan as recorded in the police report, Jayden was also present during the altercation.

Following Federline’s claims, Sean and Jayden have been granted a restraining order against their grandfather that was filed by their father and Kaplan. Investigators have since interviewed the involved parties and submitted the case to Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration. Should Jamie be charged, he will likely be given a misdemeanor, and the statute relating to the allegations reportedly has to do with “inflicting unjustifiable physical pain on a child.”

Spears and Federline, who were married from 2004-2007, settled on a new custody agreement last week that gives Spears 10 percent custody and Federline 90 percent. According to Kaplan, Spears’ visits with her children are required to be supervised. The couple also concluded a legal battle over child support last year that ended in Britney paying her ex “thousands more a month in child support,” The Blast reported at the time. In addition, there were “several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential.”

All of Spears’ legal issues have involved Jamie, as he has been serving as his daughter’s conservator of her affairs and her estate since 2008 alongside attorney Andrew Wallet, though Wallet stepped down from the position earlier this year.

