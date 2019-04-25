Britney Spears’ Conservatorship to Get Status Hearing Next Month

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship is set for a status hearing next month, with a judge setting the hearing for May 10, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Spears does not have to attend the hearing, and it was not noted why the hearing was set by the judge. Spears has had multiple hearings in regards to the arrangement over the years, though this one will likely be under scrutiny judging by recent events in the mom of two’s personal life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this month, it was reported that Spears had checked herself into a mental health facility, with Variety reporting that Spears had been suffering from emotional distress, which other sources attribute to her father, Jamie Spears’, current health battle.

According to TMZ, Spears will be checking herself out of the facility as early as today, and that if not today, Spears will “definitely” leave by the end of the week and is “almost certainly going home.”

The singer’s conservatorship was set up in 2008 with Jamie and lawyer Andrew Wallet as co-conservators. In March, Wallet announced that he would be stepping down from the position.

“The conservatorship is engaged in numerous ongoing business activities requiring immediate attention and it therefore is in the best interest of the conservatee that the acceptance of Wallet’s resignation and the issuance of amended letters of conservatorship of the estate occur immediately and without delay,” Wallet stated in court documents obtained by The Blast.

The documents continued, “Substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein in not granted on an ex parte basis.”

The personal and professional conservatorship gives Jamie complete control of his daughter’s assets. Conservatorships are usually used in cases of the elderly or mentally ill, with the California Courts defining a conservatorship as “a court case where a judge appoints a responsible person or organization to care for another adult who cannot care for himself or herself or manage his or her own finances.”

Numerous rumors have been swirling about Spears in recent weeks, prompting the star to use Instagram to share a video assuring fans that she is fine and request privacy.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she began. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she continued. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM