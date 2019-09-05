Britney Spears Reveals New Brunette Hairdo on Instagram

Brunetteney is back! Britney Spears showed off her newly brown hair on Instagram early on Thursday, Sept. 5, posting a video compilation of selfies she had taken while wearing a green dress and rocking chocolate brown locks. In her caption, Spears credited sister Jamie Lynn Spears for the inspiration to switch up her look, writing, “Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 4, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

“Beautiful blond or black,” Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented.

Spears had first been seen with brown hair in paparazzi photos snapped while she was out on a dinner date with Asghari at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on Aug. 25.

“She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight of the 37-year-old, adding that Britney had two security guards with her.

The star is a natural brunette, and while she’s known for her signature blond hair, she has dyed her strands brown several times during the course of her career.

Thursday’s Instagram post is the singer’s first since news broke that her ex-husband Kevin Federline had filed a police report accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of physically abusing her and Federline’s 13-year-old son Sean. Sean and his brother, 12-year-old Jayden, have since been granted a restraining order against their grandfather.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears is “upset” with Jamie after his altercation with Sean on Aug. 24. Sean had reportedly locked himself in his room after Jamie asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.” The Blast reported that Jamie broke down the door and “violently shook” Sean.

“There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” PEOPLE‘s source said. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

“Both of Britney’s boys are very well-behaved and well-mannered,” the source added. “What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right.”

The insider alleged that Spears “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys” and that “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.” The singer currently has around 10 percent custody of her children, while Federline has 90 percent. Britney’s visits with her boys are required to be supervised.

Prior to the news of the incident, Spears’ most recent Instagram post, shared on Aug. 22, was a slideshow of “The flowers outside my bookstore.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM