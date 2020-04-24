Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Spotted Wearing Bizarre Looking Protective Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

Birtney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari was seen working out with an unusual face mask on. Fans are now wondering if that mask is actually made to be worn on someone's face because of its different look. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Americans are resorting to face masks to keep themselves as protected as possible against COVID-19, and while citizens are using standard masks that can be purchased in stores, and others are using homemade ones with different patters, the one like Asghari's wearing hasn't been seen yet.

Unlike most masks, the 26-year-olds was smaller around his nose and mouth. While most cover a wider range of a persons face, extending from one mid-cheeckbone to the next, his only covered his mouth and nose. Nevertheless, fans rest assure knowing he's doing what he can to stay protected — and managing to get a workout in! Click here to see photos via the Daily Mail.

Although companies like Walmart and Sam's Club are requiring their staff to wear face masks, the Surgeon General is asking that people stop buying face masks during the outbreak. "Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!" Jerome Adams tweeted. "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching [coronavirus] but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!" According to the World Health Organization, wearing a mask can't necessarily protect a healthy person from contracting the virus, but could help an infected individual from spreading it.

Professor David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that masks can provide a false sense of hope for people since not everything is covered that needs to be, including someone's eyes. "People think they are protected when they are not. Healthcare workers, in addition to the masks, wear visors too, to protect the eyes," she said according to The Guardian. Robert Almer, M.D., the Vice President of Government Affairs at New York Medical College and former CDC Chief Medical Officer said according to Good Housekeeping that even those who wear gloves may not be as protected as they think. "The glove itself is only as good as not touching your face with the glove. So you know you can touch things with your hands, ... and as long as you've washed your hands or use hand sanitizer afterwards, you've accomplished the same thing."