BRIT Awards 2019: Meghan Markle Cameos in Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Acceptance Speech

Meghan Markle made a stoic cameo in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s acceptance speech video at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night.

The couple was given the award for Best International Group for their work last year as The Carters. They did not make it out to London to accept the award, but they sent a video message in thanks, modeled after their music video for “APES—.”

It showed the two standing side by side, Jay-Z wearing a turquoise jacket, Beyonce wearing a salmon blazer and holding the trophy. Behind them was a white wall, but instead of the “Mona Lisa” hanging there, it was a portrait of Meghan Markle.

“Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honour,” Beyonce said. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.”

Why have Beyoncé and Jay Z had a picture of Meghan Markle done like that loooool Americans are so weird 😂 #Brits — Shelly🏳️‍🌈 (@shelly_tompkins) February 20, 2019



“You’re welcome,” added Jay-Z, and both laughed. In the end, they both turned back to face Markle.

The video went viral in no time, and many fans were left wondering why they had chosen that strange set piece. Fans debated on Twitter, and most seemed to enjoy the mystery of it.

“The HIGHLIGHT of the BRITs is The Carters paying homage to Megan Markle,” added another with prayer-hand emojis.

Finally, Beyonce explained herself later in an Instagram post, showing the same scene.

“Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group,” she wrote. “I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova.”

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” she went on. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Beyonce further praised Markle in a post on her website on Wednesday. She wrote about Markle’s work both before and after becoming Duchess of Sussex, noting her years of “charitable work in communities of color began years before” she was made a royal.

She went on to praise the cultural impact of Markle’s marriage, especially in light of Black History Month in the U.S.

“Meghan brought many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding including a Chicago-based Black pastor, an amazing gospel choir, and a young Black cellist,” she wrote. “At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far.”