Bristol Palin’s Husband Dakota Meyer Secretly Filed Divorce Documents Two Weeks Ago

Bristol Palin’s estranged husband, Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce in Texas in January, using only their initials in court documents.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Meyer referred to himself throughout the papers as D.L.M. and Palin, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, as B.S.M.M. Even the couple’s daughters, 2-year-old Sailor Grace and 9-month-old Atlee Bay, are listed by their initials.

The court documents surfaced a day after news broke that Palin and Meyer had separated and are no longer living together.

While some states, like California, allow couples to check a box for “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for a divorce, Texas documents don’t have such a field. Instead, Meyer explained with a lengthy description.

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between D.L.M. and B.S.M.M. that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” he wrote.

The couple reportedly has no support or custody agreement in place, but they are working on an agreement. Meyer does mention that he is seeking to maintain certain separate property the is not part of the community estate. He is also requesting that Palin pay his attorneys’ fees.

Meyer agreed to allow Palin to go to Alaska with the kids from Feb. 13-18 for vacation. The two parties will meet on Feb. 20 to discuss a “temporary possession schedule” for the kids.

Palin also has a 9-year-old son, Tripp, with whom she shares with ex Levi Johnston.

Palin and Meyer married in June 2016 after Palin had given birth to their first daughter, Sailor, in December of 2015.

The following year, Palin wrote on her blog that she thought the arrival of their second daughter, Atlee, would bring her and Meyer closer together.

“Dakota and I have been through trials in the public eye, and I am so thankful for where we are today,” she wrote. “I always knew a third child someday would complete our family.”