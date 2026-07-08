Bravo Reality Star Couple Breaks Up

Another Summer House romance has come to an end.

Dara Levitan confirmed that she and costar KJ Dillard have broken up, adding another split to a Bravo franchise that continues to generate plenty of fan discussion.

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As viewers react to the latest relationship news, Polymarket users are already placing wagers on the future of other Bravo couples.

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Levitan shared the update during the June 18 episode of her podcast Five More Minutes.

“Do you want to know what’s setting me off? Well, I’m single,” she told co-host Carly Rivlin and guest Sean Garrette.

When Rivlin asked whether they would discuss the breakup, Levitan made it clear she wasn’t ready.

‘Summer House’ promo still from “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan — (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images)

“No, that’s all we’re going to say about it because I can’t do tears this morning, and there’s no way I’m talking about it without crying.”

The confirmation came after weeks of speculation from fans, who noticed that Levitan and Dillard had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Their castmate Jesse Solomon appeared to confirm the breakup during a June 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“They broke up, yeah,” Solomon said. “Last I heard, they were broken up. Sorry if that’s not public.”

Dillard also previously acknowledged that the relationship had become difficult after filming wrapped. Speaking on Carl Radke’s podcast More Life, he admitted the couple had been “struggling.”

“I was taking out what I was going through out on her,” Dillard said. “I wasn’t even aware of it.”

Earlier this season, Dillard opened up about his mental health during the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

He revealed he had been hospitalized after self-harm and was later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“I actually had to go to the hospital for self-harm,” he said. “I was there for a week. Mia and Ciara were there almost every day.”

Since sharing his story publicly, Dillard said he has received an overwhelming amount of support from viewers.

“People will literally message me and say that I saved their life,” he told PEOPLE. “I’m just shocked because I was just speaking my truth. That’s all I was doing.”

He added that he unexpectedly became a voice for men’s mental health.

“I’m blessed,” he said. “But it went from zero to 100.”

Meanwhile, Polymarket users have shifted their attention to another Summer House couple.

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Bettors are predicting whether Amanda Batula and West Wilson will split before 2027. The market currently gives the relationship roughly a 42% chance of ending before then.

Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship in March after weeks of speculation.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson breakup before 2027?

Their romance, which followed Batula’s separation from Kyle Cooke and sparked tension within the cast, ultimately coincided with both stars departing the series ahead of Season 11.

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