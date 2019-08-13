Brandon Thomas Lee Says Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s Rumored Romance ‘Seems So Fake’

Brandon Thomas Lee is not buying the buzz around the PDA photos of The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus. The singer and the Brody Jenner’s ex-wife were spotted kissing in Italy shortly after the announcement they had both separated from their spouses this weekend. Lee, who joined the cast of The Hills in the MTV revival series, said during a chat with E! News he does not believe there is something going on between the starlets.

After the photos started going viral, Carter’s ex-husband Brody Jenner — who had announced their split a week earlier — posted a photo seemingly responding to the news, writing: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

Lee commented on the photo with a joke, writing: “round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.”

“Watch out!” Jenner responded. “Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

After seeing the comments, Cyrus commented, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

During a visit to E!’s Daily Pop, Lee insisted he was not getting in the middle of the drama and was simply joking about the situation.

“I was just like, ‘This is getting out of hand,’” he said. “This whole thing is just so, like—I don’t know. I didn’t even want to get involved with it. It just seems so fake to me.”

“It’s just like—why?” he said. “They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends. So, it’s like, they were all friends. So, why—it just seems so ridiculous to me.”

When one of the interviewers asked if Lee believed something happened between Carter and Cyrus, he said he didn’t know.

“I don’t know. They’re all so crazy,” he said. “I would almost probably assume that….I have no interest in this situation at all. Like, zero percent. I was just curious as of why this blew up so much, and I forgot Miley has so many fans.”

The photos rose speculation that the reality star and the singer were getting closer after their public breakups. However, a source told the publication they were just friends.

Cyrus’ estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, broke his silence on the breakup on Instagram Monday, writing alongside a photo of the Malibu sunset: “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false,” he continued. “Peace and Love.”