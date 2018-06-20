Brandon Lee Responds to Dad Tommy’s Insults by Thanking Him for Rehab Help

Brandon Lee has responded to his father, Tommy Lee‘s, latest social media post, in which the rocker wrote that he had spent $130,000 on rehab for his son.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” Tommy wrote on Monday. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

On Tuesday, Brandon posted a note on Instagram as a reply to his dad’s allegations, acknowledging that Tommy did pay for his “treatment” and extending the same offer in return.

“I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment,” the 22-year-old wrote. “It’s the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”

Brandon and Tommy have been in a public war of words for months, starting with an altercation between the two in March that turned physical. Since then, they have been going at each other on social media, with Brandon even sharing a video of his dad seemingly passed out.

Now, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Brandon is tired of publicly fighting with his father.

“It’s so sad that Tommy feels the need to keep attacking his son despite Brandon’s pleas to quit their very public feud,” the source said. “Brandon wants to rise above all of this but keeps getting pulled into it and defending himself. Brandon realizes enough is enough and that’s exactly why he removed the video of his father, but Tommy doesn’t seem to want it to end. He seems to want to keep fighting.”

The insider added that Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson, is having a “difficult” time with the situation.

“It has been very difficult for Pamela to watch the father of her children be endlessly toxic toward them,” the source said. “She truly feels not only did Tommy abandon them, but he continues to be harmful.”

“Despite the defamatory exchange between Brandon and Tommy, Brandon and the family still have hopes Tommy will finally turn his life around and get real help.”

Those sentiments were echoed in an Instagram post that Brandon shared on Sunday, asking his father to keep their drama off social media.

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect?” the 22-year-old wrote. “Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am,” he wrote. “I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brandonthomaslee