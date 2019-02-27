Bradley Cooper’s Ex Jennifer Esposito Explains Shady Comment About Lady Gaga Romance Rumors

Jennifer Esposito isn’t happy that her comment on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s Oscars performance made headlines this week.

The NCIS actress, who was married to Cooper for less than a year in 2006 and 2007, says her comment on a joke made by David Spade was meant to be an innocent one.

In the caption of a photo of Cooper and Gaga singing their duet from A Star Is Born at the Oscars on Sunday, Spade wrote, “Is there any chance these two aren’t f—ing?”

Esposito responded in the comments with a simple, “Ha.”

The 45-year-old actress shared a strongly worded video message on Instagram Tuesday, telling off critics and online trolls who she says made too big of a deal out of a harmless laugh.

“I literally laughed at [Spade] because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny,” Esposito explained. “I’m allowed to think something is funny.”

“We have so many things in our country and in our world that need attention, and I wish that you’d spend even a minute of this insanity of nonsense on things that are really important,” she continued, adding that she didn’t even watch the Oscars, so she missed the particularly steamy performance entirely.

“I didn’t watch the Oscars, I don’t know what went on, I don’t care what went on,” she said. “I just commented on something that I thought was funny.”

“To find that people are making judgment calls about me, or them… is really psychotic,” she said.

But she wasn’t finished, and said that she was misrepresented in the media by critical remarks she made about an unnamed ex in her 2014 memoir.

“First of all, my book was about Celiac disease. [It] never once named any ex,” she said.

“To bring it about something so silly and demeaning and stupid of a relationship I had 11 years ago, f— you. F— you. This is horrible behavior. But if you think I’m just going to sit quietly and not answer you because it will just go away — this is why people don’t speak up in so many situations,” she said.

“Because I had an experience with someone I’m never allowed to say anything?” she asked rhetorically. “I literally said, ‘Ha.’ It’s two letters. And for that, you make character judgments?”

“I feel bad for those people that were involved in the other side of the ‘Ha,’ because it wasn’t at them,” she said. “And I feel bad for you if you took your time to comment on such insanity today.”

Esposito’s comments made headlines after the internet went wild for Gaga and Cooper’s performance, with their onstage chemistry leading many to speculate that the two had stricken up a secret romance.

Gaga, as well as Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, but A Star Is Born lost in all seven other categories it was nominated for Sunday night.