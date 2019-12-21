Brad Pitt’s ‘Low-Key’ Birthday Celebration With Kids ‘One of the Best’ After Divorce Settlement

Following an emotional and lengthy divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was able to spend his birthday with a few of his kids and couldn’t have been more satisfied with their night in together. The 56-year-old, who’s birthday was on Wednesday, stayed home with a few of his children for a super “low-key” birthday. According to a source, he was beaming with gratitude.

“He was beaming with pride and gratitude,” the insider told In Touch. “After a long, drawn out divorce and custody battle from Angelina, he’s grateful that they’re moving forward and coparenting better than ever.”

Pitt shares Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, with Jolie. However, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors seem to be in a much better place now that some time has passed and their settlement has been finalized.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for him with the divorce and custody, but that seems to have all settled,” the insider continued. “He’s at peace, and he’s happy. Life is good for Brad right now. It’s probably one of the best birthdays and holidays that he’s had in a long time.”

Fans have been wondering if there’s a chance that Brad and his other ex Jennifer Aniston will ever get back together, but that answer remains a mystery. However, the two have made amends following their divorce in 2005, and even seem to be hanging out more and more.

“They’re obviously on friendly terms, and more that time passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” the insider said after Pitt attended Aniston’s Christmas party. She “even texted” him “to wish him a happy birthday” and “so did some of their mutual friends who he reconnected with at Jen’s holiday party.”

Pitt is also setting aside his differences with Jolie so that their kids can enjoy Christmas. “It looks like Brad and Angie are finally setting aside their baggage so that some of the kids can spend Christmas time with dad,” a third source revealed. “Brad’s getting Shiloh and [the] twins , Knox and Vivienne, for part of the holiday.”

The source said he has also “decorated the house with a tree, snowmen and reindeer, lights and presents [all] wrapped and ready for them to open.” He has also prepared a pretty tasty feast for Christmas day as well with “some of Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne’s favorite foods” from “pizza to Pop-Tarts” and of course a few healthy dishes as well.