Brad Pitt Says Two Words While Watching Jennifer Aniston’s SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

The SAG Awards were ostensibly a night to honor this year’s outstanding movies and TV shows, but for fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, Sunday night was all about the interaction between the former spouses.

During the ceremony, Aniston was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance on The Morning Show, delivering her speech as Pitt was filmed watching his ex-wife backstage. According to E! News, the actor “stopped everything” to watch Aniston on stage, and according to a producer from ET Canada, he exclaimed, “Oh, wow!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

“What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable. What a room,” the Friends star’s speech began.

“I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I would — I didn’t have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days on my tape deck, and I would listen to these episodes in my head, and I would just think, ‘One day, I’m going to do that. I really know I’m going to get out of this house’ — that’s another story — ‘and I’m going to be up there. I’m going to be that,’” she continued. “And then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial, and I got into SAG, and they were humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere. So I just have to say, I’m so grateful.”

Aniston concluded with a shoutout to Adam Sandler, who she has previously acted with and was notably snubbed from this year’s Oscar nominations.

“Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary, and your magic is real, buddy,” she said. “I love you!”

Pitt also picked up a trophy, taking the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom,” he said during his speech, later joking, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet ahead of the show, Aniston said that she’s been getting a kick out of the world’s fascination with her first marriage.

“It’s hysterical,” she said. “But what else are they going to talk about?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gregg DeGuire