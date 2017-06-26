Brad Pitt Gets Photobombed by Bradley Cooper at Glastonbury Festival

Brad Pitt went to Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday and posed for a few photos with various musicians, but one photo opportunity had an unexpected face in the background.

Actor Bradley Cooper photobombed Pitt and singer, Chris Simmons in a snap captured at the performing arts festival. Simmons shared the hilarious photo on his Instagram account.

“When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!” Simmons wrote of the image with him and Pitt as a mischievous Cooper looks on in the background.

The War Machine actor posed for non-photobombed photos at Glastonbury as well. Pitt posed with British rock band Royal Blood, joking that he was a fan who won a meet-and-greet contest. The group got in on the joke and captioned the photo “congratulations to our competition winner — William Bradley Pitt.”

Us Weekly reports that while at the festival, Pitt also watched a political speech by Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn before a performance by Run the Jewels. The actor was reportedly joined by Johnny Depp and a number of other celebrity guests.