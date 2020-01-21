See the Moment Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Went Their Separate Ways After SAG Awards Meet-Up

Every single second of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s meeting at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles has been chronicled already. Thanks to one eagle-eyed Twitter user, fans can also watch how two A-list megastars walk away from each other. The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, both came home with awards.

One fan turned the moment the couple walked away from each other into a GIF.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pitt attended the SAG Awards as a nominee for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech, Pitt joked about his love life, suggesting he would add his latest award win to his Tinder profile.

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt joked. “Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”

He later added that playing Cliff Booth in the film was not that hard since he shares several similarities with the stuntman role.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt joked. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

The cameras quickly cut to Aniston, who laughed and clapped at the joke.

Aniston later picked up an award for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. While she delivered her acceptance speech, Pitt watched backstage and reportedly said, “Oh wow.”

Aniston and Pitt, who are good friends, were later caught on camera meeting backstage at the venue. Photos from the scene left an incredible mark on social media, with every aspect poured over.

Before the show, Aniston told Entertainment Tonight the fan speculation about their relationship is “hysterical,” adding, “But what else are they going to talk about?”

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” Ansiton later told Extra about their relationship today. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I’ve been doing this a while… It is not lost on me.”

The former Friends star added, “There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

Photo credit: Getty Images