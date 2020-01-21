Brad Pitt’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Congratulates Jennifer Aniston on ‘Deserved’ SAG Awards Win

There is no bad blood between Brad Pitt‘s exes, it would seem, as the actor’s former girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow recently congratulated his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on her well “deserved” SAG Awards win. In a post on Instagram, Aniston shared a photo of herself in a car, and then also shared a photo of her SAG Award, which she won in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. In the post caption, the actress wrote, “No wrinkles… harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Jan 20, 2020 at 3:59pm PST

It was in the comments on that post that Paltrow offered her kind regards, writing, “So deserved,” with a pink heart emoji.

Notably, Paltrow dated Pitt from 1994 to 1997, with the pair at one point becoming engaged. The following year, 1998, Pitt began dating Aniston, whom he later married in 2000.

Pitt and Aniston were married until 2005, with their split being widely attributed to rumors that Pitt had an affair with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, whom he would go on to be with until 2016.

However, Aniston debunked those rumors in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stating, “Nobody did anything wrong… It was just like, sometimes things [happen].”

Additionally, she had previously also debunked rumors that her and Pitt’s split was due to him wanting children and her being averse to parenthood. “I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do and I will! … I would never give up that experience for a career,” Aniston told Vanity Fair.

In 2011, Aniston began dating actor Justin Theroux, later marrying him in 2015. The couple split in 2018, issuing a joint statement on their split, saying, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Now that both Pitt and Aniston are single at the same time, there have been rumors that they could rekindle their romance, though there is currently no indication that this is happening.