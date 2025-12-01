‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Is a Dad

Ben Savage is officially a dad!

The Boy Meets World star, 45, announced Thursday that he and wife Tessa Angermeier had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on social media.

“Welcome little one,” Savage captioned his Instagram post announcement, which included photos of him holding his daughter’s hand and spending time with her in the hospital.

Sunday, the former child star shared even more photos of his first days as a dad, including a shot of a family walk with Angermeier and their little girl. “Family of three,” Savage wrote in the caption.

It didn’t take long for Savage’s Instagram comment section to be filled with well-wishes, with his Boy Meets World co-star Matthew Lawrence writing, “Wow bro!! a very happy Thanksgiving,” and Maitland Ward adding, “Congratulations to both of you”

Many of Savage’s Boy Meets World fans shared their congratulations as well, with one follower writing, “Dad meets girl! congrats!” and another adding, “Awe congratulations!!! Boy meets baby … much love to you and your sweet family!” A third chimed in, “Boy met his girl in this world!! Congrats!!”

Savage and Angermeier announced in May that they were expecting their first child, posting a photo on Instagram of them holding up a sonogram with the caption, “Arriving this fall.”

Savage and Angermeier first got together in 2018, with the Girl Meets World alum hard-launching their relationship on social media in August 2018. In January 2023, Savage announced their engagement with a shot of his bride-to-be wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, writing that “the best is yet to come.”

The couple then tied the knot at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in March 2023.