‘Bones’ Actor Heath Freeman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Heath Freeman, the actor famous for portraying killer Howard Epps on Bones, died from an accidental overdose. The Travis County Medical Examiner on Wednesday released Freeman’s autopsy report four months after the actor’s death, ruling Freeman’s cause of death an overdose of multiple opioids and narcotics and the manner of death as accidental.

Although the circumstances surrounding Freeman’s death were initially not disclosed, the medical examiner’s report, obtained by TMZ, revealed the actor was found unresponsive on his bed inside his Austin, Texas home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, authorities found oxycodone and alprazolam (generic Xanax) pills in his home. The report revealed that Freeman had a lethal cocktail of booze and several drugs in his system. The report said that fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam were in his system at the time of his death, which was ruled an accident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The release of the medical examiner’s report comes months after news of Freeman’s death first broke. Shanna Moakler was the first to share news of Freeman’s death, Moakler in November sharing a social media tribute to her “dear friend.” In the post, Moakler said she was “heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman,” who she remembered as a “talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.” Moakler, responding to one person who asked if she had any more information on his death, shared that Freeman passed away in his sleep in his home in Austin.

Just two days later, Freeman’s manager, Joe S. Montifiore, confirmed the actor’s passing. In a statement to Deadline, Montifiore said, “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman.” He remembered the actor as “a brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

“He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career,” Montifiore continued. “His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

Freeman was best known for his portrayal of killer Howard Epps on three episodes of Bones – “The Man on Death Row,” “The Blonde in the Game,” and “The Man in the Cell.” He began his acting career in the 2001 ER episode “Sailing Away,” and also starred in the movie The Painting that year. His other credits include Raising the Bar, Spartacus: Blood and Sand – Motion Comic, Without a Trace, NCIS, The Closer, and Torchwood: Web of Lies.