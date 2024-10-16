Bon Jovi and Alice Cooper Songwriter Jack Ponti Has Died

Accomplished songwriter Jack Ponti, who worked with rock artists such as Bon Jovi and Alice Cooper, has died. He was 66. Ponti, a New Jersey native, passed away on Oct. 7, according to an obituary from the Asbury Park Press. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Ponti grew fond of music at an early age, and very quickly discovered that he had a talent for playing guitar and writing songs. In addition to Bon Jovi and Alice Cooper, Ponti also worked with iconic ’80s artists such as Nelson and Skid Row.

“While widely recognized for his musical genius, it was his boundless love for his family, generosity of spirit, and fierce loyalty that truly defined him,” the obituary reads, later adding, “Jack had a rare ability to make people feel seen and valued, whether in the music studio or at home.”

“His generosity extended beyond his family, as he was always ready to offer advice, lend a hand, or simply bring laughter to those around him,” the obituary continues. “His warmth and wisdom will continue to resonate through the countless lives he touched, long after the music fades.”

Ponti is survived by his wife, Tatyana, his daughter, Neva, granddaughter, Jordyn, and his sister Nikki. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Pontoriero.