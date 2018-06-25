Body Language Expert Points out Something Strange About Meghan Markle Since Getting Married

A lot has changed for Meghan Markles since marrying Prince Harry last month, according to body language experts who say her behavior has changed significantly in the weeks since.

Body language expert Judi James says Markle has grown more comfortable and confident in her role as a royal, starting with her wedding day when she appeared poised as can be in front of dozens of U.K. royals and millions of TV viewers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To arrive alone to face rows of U.K. royals and know the eyes of the entire world are on you could easily have created anxiety signals similar to Harry’s but Meghan’s upright back, congruent smile and quasi-royal composure suggested she was undaunted by the experience,” James told The Sun.

“Her hands didn’t fiddle in her lap, she barely checked her incredibly long veil and she smiled at the guests like a host rather than a jittery new bride,” James continued. “Her levels of confidence seemed to sustain Harry who sits here with a less assured posture, gazing down as though lost in his own thoughts or emotions.”

Her confidence has translated into her new role as a royal as seen in her and Harry’s behavior just days after their wedding at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party.

According to James, Markle displayed a “comfortable transition into her new role as a royal” as she walked alongside Harry in a completely different manner.

“Meghan was often quite coy and giggly, using facial cut-offs and the clutch bag barrier rituals to suggest she was made quite shy by her happiness but then this gesture which is hugely powerful and significant in terms of their relationship,” she said of a moment when Markle placed her hand on Harry’s back.

“In politics this would be a power pat to signal superior status and power from the one doing the back pat,” James continued, saying that from Markle’s standpoint it’s more about “steering, reassurance and loving concern” — but that it still puts Markle in a “confident and dominant role.”

Markle’s been taking hints from Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, when it comes to their interactions. Body language expert Traci Brown says Markle’s frequent gazing toward Middleton shows she looks up to her sister-in-law.

“[Meghan is] looking to Kate for a little direction — maybe permission to laugh or behave a certain way?” Brown told Elite Daily.

She’s also starting to get down the more subtle aspects of royal life, like keeping a respectful distance during formal events.

Body language expert Lisa Mitchell said that in photos of Markle and Prince Harry during a Commonwealth Day event, Markle kept a formal feel by keeping her distance from Prince William and Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at @wabbey for the #CommonwealthDay Service. The Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/gBXY4Dp7IL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2018

“In the photos of her interacting before being married into the Royal Family, she’s more prone to have a ‘respectful’ distance between her and whoever she’s interacting with in the family, deferring to their position and keeping a more formal feel to the exchange,” Mitchell told Elle.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Markle and Queen Elizabeth seem to be hitting it off. In one sweet photo, they are all smiles in whatever conversation they’re having.

At the opening of @MerseyGateway Bridge, The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to watch a performance by local schoolchildren. pic.twitter.com/0ukbzAnzfP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018

“Now that she’s been with the queen alone on an outing, we see that they have a caring connection.”

Markle and Harry married on May 19 at Windsor Castle in a ceremony that was broadcast across the world.