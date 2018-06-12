US Olympic Teams Mourn Loss of Bode Miller’s Daughter Emeline

The U.S. Olympic Team and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team joined athletes in sending their condolences to Bode Miller after the death of his 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller.

“Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today,” the U.S. Olympic Team tweeted. “#TeamUSA sends sincere condolences to @MillerBode and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort.”

“It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode’s daughter Emmy,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team added. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time.”

Individual athletes also sent their prayers to Miller and his family.

“Thoughts and prayers to the Miller family. @MillerBode @MorganEBeck tragic news that you never want to hear. Sending love,” Julia Mancusco wrote.

“Devastating news. My deepest condolences to you and your family,” Lindsey Vonn added.

On Saturday, Emeline and her parents were at a neighbor’s party in Orange County, California when she somehow got into the pool. According to TMZ, it is not known how long she was in the pool. Paramedics arrived at the scene and performed CPR. She was taken to a hospital and could not be revived. According to the Millers, she died on Sunday.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller and his wife, beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, wrote on Instagram. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

The couple also shared a gallery of photos of Emeline. They shared a video clip where Emeline says “Hi dada” after Beck kisses her.

Fans have offered their condolences on Instagram.

“Rip little angel Emmy. Im so sorry this has happened..God only knows what your family is going through..sending love and prayers your way,” one fan wrote on Beck’s Instagram page.

“I’m so beyond sorry for your loss Morgan! Praying hard for you and your family during this unimaginable time,” another added.

Emeline is the youngest of Miller’s four children. He and Beck are also parents to Edward Nash Skan Miller, 3. Miller also has two children from previous relationships, daughter Neesyn Dace, 10, and son Samuel Nathanial, 5.

Miller and Beck also announced they are expecting their fourth child. On May 29, Beck posted for a photo with Emeline by her side as she got an ultrasound.

“Checking out baby with my other baby,” she wrote.

The new baby is expected in October.

