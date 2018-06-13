Bode Miller’s Neighbor Desperately Tried to Save His Baby Daughter

The neighbor heard desperately trying to save the life of Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller‘s daughter Emeline Grier Miller is reportedly a close friend of the family who helped raise $70,000 for a children’s charity.

Greek restaurateur Perry Valaskantjis was heard during a frantic 911 call saying “come on baby” as he tried to give CPR to the 19-month-old child after she was pooled out of a swimming pool.

In the 911 call, DailyMail reports, Valaskantjis can be heard saying: “I heard a small pulse, I need an oxygen machine like now.”

The woman who made the call and was receiving instructions from an emergency operator could reportedly be heard saying: “Keep going Perry.”

But as little Emeline slipped away, he is heard saying, “She’s stiffening up on me… come on baby.”

The Olympics skier and his wife, Morgan Miller shared the news Monday that their daughter Emeline has died, after she drowned in a pool in Coto de Caza, California, over the weekend.

“It happened around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday night,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi said. “They were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow the little girl made her way to the backyard pool.”

“She was only missing for just a short amount of time and mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her,” he added. “Mom went straight to the backyard to where the pool was. The child was in the pool. The mom pulled out the little girl and they started CPR immediately.”

The swimming pool is located at the restaurateur’s house. The DailyMail reports Miller attended a kids’ charity Valaskantjis hosted in 2017, posing for photos by the same pool.

The event — part of a two-day tennis fundraiser — had live music and silent auctions, raising more than $70,000 for Miracles for Kids — an organization that offers financial support and hope to families whose children are facing life-threatening illness.

Concialdi confirmed drowning as the infant’s cause of death. His crew was not on the scene for long before the child was transferred to Mission Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“The mom did everything she [could],” Concialdi continued. “She went straight to that backyard pool, pulled her out immediately. They knew how to do CPR. They started CPR, our firefighter paramedics arrived quickly and they took her to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and transported her in grave condition.”

Bode Miller announced the tragic news via his Instagram Monday.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with medical bills and memorial services fees during this difficult time.