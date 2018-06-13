Bode Miller’s Daughter Still Had a Pulse When Rescued From Pool

Bode Miller’s daughter still had pulse after she was pulled from a family friend’s pool on Saturday.

The 911 call from the incident, which was obtained by ABC News, indicates that those who first discovered 19-month-old Emeline Miller in the pool pulled her out and found her pulse.

“I have a small pulse!” a man said on the call. “I need an oxygen machine, like, now!”

As Page Six reports, the man also indicates that Emeline had been underwater for “a couple of minutes” before she was found.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at a California residence. The owners of the home were apparently neighbors of the Millers.

When the 911 call begins, a woman tell the dispatcher that “the baby fell in the pool.” The dispatcher asks if Emeline is breathing, and she showed more signs of life.

“She’s trying. She’s trying,” the woman says. “Water just keeps coming out.”

Those heard on the call can be heard saying “C’mon, baby girl,” “C’mon, Emmie” and “Oh, my God.”

Firefighters are said to have arrived at the residence around 5 minutes after the call began. They then took the infant to an Orange County hospital.

Emeline was later pronounced dead at the hospital, with Miller and his wife Morgan breaking the tragic news on Monday.

“We are beyond devastated,” the couple wrote on their respective Instagram profiles. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday.”

They continued, “Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

On Tuesday, they issued another statement on Tuesday that expressed their gratitude for their midwives.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives Lindsey Meehleis and Courtney Ellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” Miller wrote.

The Millers have been met with an outreach of support from friends, fans and onlookers.

Among those reaching out were the U.S. Olympic Team and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, both of which include Miller.

“Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today,” the U.S. Olympic Team wrote on Twitter. “Team USA sends sincere condolences to Bode Miller and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort.”

“It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of Bode Miller’s daughter Emmy,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team added. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time.”