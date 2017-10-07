Controversial Biopic Reveals the Bobbi Kristina ‘No One Knew’

Nearly three years after the drowning that led to the death of Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, a controversial new movie will try to shed light on the young woman, PEOPLE reports.

Bobbi Kristina screenwriter Rhonda Baraka said she hoped to “dig a little deeper and understand why this little girl’s life was the way it was.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Was Brown doomed from the start? The aspiring singer lived in the shadow of father Bobby Brown and her mother, Houston. She had to cope with their huge fame, as well as their numerous issues with divorce, addiction and money problems.

Brown was just 18 when Houston was found dead in a bathtub in a hotel room. Almost three years later, Brown was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub of freezing cold water in her Georgia home.

Brown had irreversible brain damage from the incident and died later in hospice in July.

A criminal investigation is still open, but Brown’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was found liable for her death in a civil suit and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

Many said that Brown never recovered from Houston’s death.

“I think she should have been allowed a bit more time to grieve,” said actress Vivica A. Fox. “The wheels of show business just kept going.”

Friends said that the 21-year-old was “plagued by demons,” which led her to drug abuse and a toxic relationship with Gordon. Friends and family were reportedly planning to take Brown to LA to stage an intervention just before her death.

The new film that depicts her tumultuous life has prompted a legal assault from relatives. Bobby Brown filed an unsuccessful injunction to block its release, claiming in documents that it “contains defamatory untrue depictions” of his relationship with his daughter, including scenes suggesting “he doesn’t love” her.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @realbkristinahg