Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Marley's grandson Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley died in December, and now his cause of death has been revealed. PEOPLE reports that the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office determined Marley died of "acute asthma exacerbation" after contracting a cold. "An acute asthma exacerbation due to viral illness is a common occurrence and considered a non-allergic event," the report states. "Additionally, chronic smoking of combustible products such as tobacco or marijuana is dangerous in a person with asthma."

Marley was found unresponsive inside his vehicle in a parking lot, on Dec. 26, 2022. First responders attempted CPR but Marley was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office stated that Marley had a history of asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia. Officials added that he had not been taking his asthma medication, at the time of his death. Just days prior, the 31-year-old had reportedly told his mother "he was feeling ill," per the coroner report, "ostensibly due to his asthma."

As previously noted, Marley was the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, and son of Grammy Award-winning musician Stephen Marley. He began writing, recording, and performing music at very young age, due to being exposed to it by his iconic family. Marley released his final album, Eternal, in 2021. While he never met his grandfather, he previously told Reggaeville that family kept the patriarch's memory alive. "We always hear those reflections, speaking about those things, about the role that he played not only as family member and father," he explained at the time. "but also in the world and the impact he had on the Reggae community and the Reggae culture, the roots, bringing forward the message of Rastafari and love, over all love."

Following Marley's death, many came forward to mourn, with Jamaican politician Mark J. Golding tweeting, "I've just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness added, "This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time. I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died."