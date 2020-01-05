‘Blue Bloods’ Fan Favorite Jennifer Esposito Slams ‘Soulless Leaders’ Amid Australian Fires

Australia has been in the midst of a national emergency due to the wildfires affecting the country. In response to the disaster, many celebrities have spoken out about the situation. One of those figures, Jennifer Esposito, has a strong and emotional message about the heartbreaking crisis.

Esposito didn’t just have something to say about the wildfires in Australia, but she also brought up the current situation regarding President Donald Trump and Iran. And her message is aimed directly at those who have let these horrific events happen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I don’t know what’s more heartbreaking. Fires destroying Australia or the humans who allow it to happen. Not to mention the soulless “leaders” bringing us into another made up war. War is fake #ClimateChange is real #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/a2MzF8N1wM — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) January 4, 2020

According to CNN, wildfires have been devastating the country ever since the fire season began in July. As of Jan. 4, at least 24 people in Australia have died and over 1,300 houses have been destroyed. The situation has apparently been exasperated by drought and heat, which has led many to deduce that climate change had a hand in making the situation that much more disastrous.

Esposito is far from the only celebrity who has spoken out regarding this issue. Pink has also addressed the issue and given a major donation to those in need in Australia.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The singer also included links to various organizations in the country that are in need of donations.

Nicole Kidman, who is from Australia, and her husband, Keith Urban, have also donated $500,000 to an Australian organization that is working to help quell the devastating wildfires.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” both Kidman and Urban wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Like Pink, Kidman and Urban’s message included links and ways to donate to various Australian fire services.