Alice Cooper Breaks Silence on Australian Fires

For the first time since bushfires have ravaged Australia, frontman Alice Cooper went on the record to comment on all that has been going on. Cooper frequently takes his tours to the Land Down Under and is set to hit the country in February. Cooper will be heading his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour in Australia on Feb. 8 with stops that will take him up until the 18th in Brisbane. He will also take part in a relief concert in Sydney on Feb. 16.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cooper commented on the tragic fires. ‘We would do anything to help Australia at this time; it’s one of our favourite places in the world, and needs everyone’s help right now,’ Cooper said.

The bushfire season in Australia begin back in October and has been an ongoing issue for the area as approximately 28 people have lost their lives to the fires with over 2,000 homes being taken in the blaze. There are also reports that upwards of a million wildlife have died during the events.

Cooper is one of many celebrities who have commented on the travesty. During the Golden Globes, actor Russell Crowe, a native of Australia, took his moment after winning an award to share an important message about what is behind the issues going on his hometown.

“Make no mistake,” his message began. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique amazing place it is, that way we all have a future.”

Country singer Tim McGraw took to Instagram where he added his thoughts on the efforts being done by everyone in Australia.

“We were just in Australia a few months back,” McGraw wrote. “Made friends and worked with so many wonderful folks and felt love from incredible audiences…….. Our hearts are breaking for all who are in danger from the bush fires and we commend the heroic efforts being made by those fighting the fires as well as the beautiful souls who are working to save wildlife.”

In addition to public comments, many have also made charitable donations to assist in the relief efforts. Those include Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez, among others.

Metallica recently made a $500,000 donation, and provided a statement along with their charitable efforts.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.”