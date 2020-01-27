Grammys 2020: Keith Urban Heads Home ‘ASAP’ to Take Care of Sick Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban attended the Grammys solo on Sunday night, since wife Nicole Kidman was home sick, and the Australian singer said he was hoping to head out of the ceremony early to get home to his other half.

“My wife is home with the flu,” Urban told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “A lot of that going around.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP,” he added, referencing the couple’s two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

While Kidman may have been absent, Urban revealed that there was one aspect of the show he was looking forward to.

“I always think about the totally unexpected collaborations, so [I’m] looking forward to more of that tonight,” he said.

He also offered an update on new music, sharing that he’ll be releasing “a bunch” this year.

“I can’t really categorize it,” he said. “So I love people being able to decide what it is.”

Before the show Urban shared a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on social media, writing that although he had never met the legendary basketball player, he felt like he knew him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

Urban attended the Grammys to present alongside actress Cynthia Erivo, handing out the first award of the night, Best Pop Solo Performance, to Lizzo for her hit “Truth Hurts.” Upon leaving, the father of two likely headed to his and Kidman’s home in Los Angeles, one of several properties the two own around the globe. Along with their Los Angeles residence, they also share a condo in New York City, a farmhouse in Bunya Hill, Australia and a penthouse in Sydney, as well as their main home in Nashville.

Kidman told Extra at the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month that their home in Australia was being threatened by the bushfires raging in the country.

“Our home is okay,” she said. “It’s been under threat, though, it’s been under enormous threat, and the surrounding areas have been very, very badly burned.”

The Oscar winner added that she and her husband donated $500,000 to help relief efforts and encouraged others to donate as well.

“Whatever they can give is incredibly appreciated,” she said. “That’s us doing our bit… Anything that’s given, I know the country, the firefighters, the volunteer firefighters, the animals — in terms of the wildlife — the people working, will really help.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury