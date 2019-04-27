‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Pays Twitter Tribute to John Havlicek, Longtime Boston Celtics Player

Donnie Wahlberg is taking a second mourn an NBA legend.

Former Boston Celtics player John Havlicek died on Thursday at age 79. He was an icon in the NBA, winning 8 championships while with the Celtics, maintaining an 8-0 record when making it to the NBA Finals.

Wahlberg, an avid Celtics fan posted a memorial message dedicated to Havlicek on Twitter. He spoke on behalf of the Celtics fan base by express how much the hall of famer would be missed.

Rest in peace John Havlicek. @celtics nation will miss you. #RIPHondo ☘️😢🙏🏼 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 26, 2019

The Blue Bloods actor’s fellow NBA fans joined in the replies to also spread positive words about the NBA great.

Currently Wahlberg’s message has more than 120 replies, 260 retweets and 2,900 likes.

Sending all my love to his family & friends & the Boston Celtics community 💚🏀 — Rachel Jordan (@Rachel_Jordan78) April 26, 2019

Legends never die. Thank you for the memories and my condolences to the Havlicek family💚 — Danny Martin (@martindanny5407) April 27, 2019

Wahlberg is far from shy about his love for the Celtics. He often posts about them on social media, and is a regular sight courtside.

Recently, he and fellow New Kids on the Block member Danny Wood were cheering on their favorite team while in Indiana, and the actor documented the entire experience on Twitter.

Big win for the @celtics! Now it’s back to prep work for the #MIXTAPETOUR! Wheels up! #loveeternal pic.twitter.com/8i6RaV775M — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 20, 2019

She posted several shots of he and his bandmate in route to the game and watching. However, he made sure that fans knew they were back to focusing on their upcoming Mixtape tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.

Wahlberg can be seen weekly on Blue Bloods, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. on CBS.

Photo Credit: Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images