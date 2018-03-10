‘Blindspot’ Star Jaimie Alexander in the Hospital After Health Scare

Jaime Alexander is on the mend after suffering a health scare.

The Blindspot star shared a photo on Twitter Friday of herself resting in a hospital bed after her appendix ruptured. The star, however shared she is already on the road to recovery.

“Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT! I’m so excited for you all to see it (Ashley Johnson) is phenomenal,” Alexander tweeted.

The actress shared a photo of herself drinking tea in the hospital, giving the camera a quirky look as she captioned it, “Happy Thursday” while the photo read, “Cheers to my appendix.”

Alexander, best known as Lady Sif in the Thor movies has been the star of the NBC drama since 2015. In 2016, PEOPLE reports, she an Twilight actor Peter Facinelli ended their engagement.

After the split, Alexander told the publication she was focusing on work and explaining how her character, Jane, helped her cope with challenges and a fresh start.

“The great thing about Jane is she takes it one day at a time and I think that’s such an important lesson for all of us,” the actress said. “Anything you have coming your way, good or bad, just take it one day at a time. You don’t have to worry too much about what’s to come or what has been, you just focus on the present situation.”

The actress also learned that she can look to others during tough times.

“When things get a little heavy for her, which is pretty much all the time, she puts her focus on others,” she said of Jane.

While the heroine frequently plays the tough girl, she’s got a soft side and she connects to her Blindspot character on that level.

“I can relate to her vulnerability,” she said. “She continually inspires me to better myself and be myself and be true to what’s going on in my life.”

During Friday’s all-new episode, Ashley Johnson’s character suffers life-threatening injuries following an explosion at the FBI lab, leading to a shocking reveal.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.