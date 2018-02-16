Blake Shelton Reads Mean Tweets About His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Country star Blake Shelton gets that a lot of people out there are puzzled about him winning the title of Sexiest Man Alive 2017.

Shelton himself has joked that he’s nowhere close to the sexiest guy out there. But he’s responding to the haters on social media with a humorous video in which he reads some of the meanest tweets out there about his new title.

“I wanted to look at social media and see what’s being said out there by my supportive people, so I just wanted to read you some of my favorite mean posts,” he says in a video recorded backstage of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Woke up this morning to news that Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the ‘Great Sexy Plague of 2017’ overnight. You will be missed,” one person wrote.

“Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about a hearty, healthy American dog food,” wrote another.

The 41-year-old judge of The Voice has had a great week regardless, with his album Texoma Shore hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

There were also many fans who supported his winning Sexiest Man Alive.

Beauty is not always just skin deep. Every human is a masterpiece sculpted in a unique way at the time of our creation. We all deserve a moment where our unique outer & inner beauty is acknowledged. This is Blake Shelton’s time so let him enjoy that moment, hopefully you’re next. pic.twitter.com/MGABXshC1t — Barbara🔥Ann (@TweetingYarnie) November 15, 2017

No doubt about it, @people got it right. Accept the truth you sexy 🤠❣Congratulations Blake, we love you💖💖 I know Queen 👑 G, the boys & your family are so proud of you, your fans sure are ☺Thank you for being our King 👑 of Country & a wonderful man, U deserve the best👏👏👍 — MomonthemoveOKC (@AngelaBOKC) November 15, 2017

No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani also opened up about what makes Shelton so sexy in an interview with PEOPLE.

“He’s perfect for it. Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing. It’s interesting because I don’t think any of those things like beauty or sexy or whatever what you want to describe humans is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to,” said Stefani. “It’s all about the heart, and he has that big ol’ gigantic heart in there, so he’s quite an attractive human. I’m not the only one that thinks it!”