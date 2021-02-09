Blake Shelton 'Had a Blast' Filming Super Bowl Commercial With Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine

✖

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine had a The Voice reunion during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, thanks to a T-Mobile commercial the trio had filmed together. The spot was an advertisement for the carrier's 5G network and featured Levine setting Stefani up with Shelton, thanks to a spotty connection. The real-life couple is now engaged, but Shelton joked that the ad was pretty spot-on.

"It was funny, we had a blast," the country star told Entertainment Weekly of filming the commercial. "When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny. Because people still don't really understand why she's with me. And fair enough, right? So I loved being able to spin that out." When asked whether it was fun for him to reunite with Levine, who left The Voice in 2019, Shelton deadpanned, "No. Gotta suffer for my art."

The Oklahoma native added that the reaction he received from friends and family was unlike anything he has experienced before in his career. "Of all the things that I've been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don't know that my phone has ever erupted — I mean my phone was smoking last night," he noted. "You realize, 'Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.' I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it's confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game."

The commercial, which took place "a few years ago," began with Stefani and Levine video chatting on their phones as Stefani told the Maroon 5 singer what she's looking for in a man. "I think I'm ready to start dating again," she said. "I'm sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different, maybe from another country. Someone cultured and sensitive and who's not threatened by a strong, confident woman." Unfortunately, the two were using a "spotty network," so Levine heard Stefani say she was looking for "someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman."

As Shelton walked by juggling two plates of food, Levine told Stefani, "I have your guy." The commercial then cut to Stefani sitting at a restaurant as Shelton walked in, a sight she wasn't initially pleased to see, telling him, "Hilarious, right? I mean, no." "Are you wearing spurs?" she asked. "Did you ride a horse here?"