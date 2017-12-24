Blake Lively Hilariously Shames Husband Ryan Reynolds Over His Christmas Cookies

Actress Blake Lively is sharing with fans how her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ strong suit might not involve baking Christmas cookies with the kids.

In a post shared on Friday to her Instagram, Lively playfully teased her husband’s cookie crafting abilities with a photo of his not-so-perfect creations that he made with the couple’s daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 1.

“[Ryan Reynolds] made some Christmas cookies,” she wrote “He’s verrry handsome though.”

While fans commented and lent their support to Reynolds at the playful jab from his wife of five years, the Deadpool star defended his masterpiece, writing, “I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer.”

This is not the first time the two have taken funny jabs at one another. For Reynolds’ birthday this past October, Lively posted a photo of her husband with Ryan Gosling, but cut off Reynolds, writing, “Happy Birthday, baby.”