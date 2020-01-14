Blake Lively Rocks Blunt Bangs in Latest Retro Bombshell Transformation

Blake Lively is known for her gorgeous long hair but in a recent photo shared to social media, the blonde beauty showed off a different kind of look and fans are loving every bit of it! The Gossip Girl actress gave her fans a few behind the scene photos from her upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section proving to everyone that she can rock just about any look. In her dolled up style, she’s sporting an auburn colored wig with pin-up girl styled bangs, accessorized with gorgeous red lipstick to add a finishing touch.

View this post on Instagram #AllTheFilters 💄💀@therhythmsectionmovie @vivianbaker #therhythmsection A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 13, 2020 at 6:10pm PST

One fan wrote, “stunning [oh my God],” while another added, “QUEEN.” Others showed their excitement for the movie saying, “Literally just saw the trailer!!!! can’t wait to watch!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can’t wait whoop whoop!” another fan wrote.

The film is based on Mark Burnell’s novel that follows Lively’s character, a spy named Stephanie Patrick, who is on a mission to find out who killed her family members after they died in a plane crash three years prior, but is also on a path to self-destruction. In the midst of it all, she also finds out that she was supposed to be on the plane with them, and is now trying to find who’s responsible. The film, that was slated to release back in Feb. 2019, was postponed almost a year following a hand injury Lively sustained on set. However, the new release date is set for Jan. 31, 2020. She’s starring in the thriller alongside actors Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Not only is her look getting fans excited for what’s to come, but another way she’s teased them is by deleting everything on her Instagram, wiping it clean and starting over. This is the second time she’s done this after doing so to promote her other movie, A Simple Favor. Not to worry though, she’s still managed to share plenty of humorous photos, one involving her husband Ryan Reynolds, but also giving fans several behind-the-scene looks and quick sneak peeks.

The movie is produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the same team behind the James Bond movies and will be released by Paramount. It is directed by Reed Morano, who directed Olivia Wilde in Meadowland and Elle Fanning in I think We’re Alone Now.