'Black Panther 2' Star Tenoch Huerta Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta has responded to sexual assault and emotional abuse allegations made against him by activist and musician Elena Rios, calling them claims that are both "false and offensive." The Wakanda Forever star, who played the antagonist Namor in the Marvel film, released a statement Monday in response to Rios' accusations, which she shared Sunday on Instagram.

"It's very difficult to speak about emotional abuse and abuse by a sexual predator who is loved by the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta," Rios wrote in Spanish at the time. "He appears charming, which is a characteristic of a narcissist and a good deal of victimization." In response, Huerta shared his own statement on his Instagram Story, saying he could not allow "a false and completely unsubstantiated accusation" to "go unchallenged any longer."

(Photo: Tenoch Huerta)

Huerta wrote that he and Rios dated for several months about a year ago and that "it was entirely consensual at all time," as he said many can attest to. Throughout, "it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship," Huerta claimed. "After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

Huerta continued, "As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive." The actor concluded, "I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion."

Rios, meanwhile, took to Twitter to answer doubters questioning why she had taken so much time to speak up. "Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have my process," she wrote. "Why didn't I report? Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator." Rios added, "Yes, you Tenoch Huerta abuse because you know you have power."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.