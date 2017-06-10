Blac Chyna Reveals Tattoo-Filled Bikini Pic

As we know Blac Chyna is not afraid to show off some skin and the model and reality TV star took to social media sharing a tattoo-filled bikini pic with her 12.7 million followers.

In the photo we see Chyna sporting a very flashy two-piece bikini set, while standing on her balcony. The bikini top was black with orange, pink and blue detailing while the bottom half featured a very detailed and colorful waistband. She paired the look with black strappy heels and let her blonde locks freely hang down her back.

Chyna captioned the pic with info about the sale for the bikini, writing, “@bodyfabshop is having a swimsuit sale right now go get one at www.bodyfab.com sale ends soon.”

Check out the tattoo-filled pic below:

@bodyfabshop is having a swimsuit sale right now go get one at www.bodyfab.com sale ends soon A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Meanwhile Chyna has been making headlines in the most unlikely ways. First, the former Jersey Shore cast member Snooki took to Instagram leaving a drunken message on one of the models sexy Instagram post saying Chyna needs to cool it with the risqué pics.

Snooki wrote, “”Stop it with these pictures I’m drunk and turning into a lesbian thanks.”

Then actress Amanda Bynes recently opened up about stealing Chyna’s looks. According to PerezHilton.com, the 31-year-old sat down for her first interview in four years with The Lowdown’s Diana Madison, where she revealed Chyna was the inspiration for her cheek piercing.

Check out Bynes discussing Chyna below: