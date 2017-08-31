Blac Chyna’s Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Weighs in on Rob Kardashian’s Revenge Stunt

After reports that he was set to discuss his relationship with Blac Chyna on his reality show, R&B singer Pilot Jones has chimed in with his thoughts on Rob Kardashian's revenge porn posts.

Jones allegedly dated Chyna during one of her and Kardashian's break-ups last year. Kardashian then sent Jones a slew of racist and homophobic texts.

Jones doesn't seem to hold too much of a grudge against either for involving him in their drama, as he (mostly) held his tongue when asked about the former couple's ongoing scandal.

"Karma is crazy, but I wish them both the best, he told TMZ. "I hope they can both figure it out."

Jones also noted that he's not taking sides in the fight and hasn't spoken to Kardashian about their common ex. He also noted that there weren't any infidelity issues when he was with Chyna, but he would have handled the situation in a more gentlemanly way.

"I personally wouldn't have done it," Jones said. "I always believe in taking the higher road."

He also wished them both "all the best," despite the fact Chyna has pursued legal action against Kardashian.

Chyna broke her silence on Monday and made an official statement on the controversy. She took to Good Morning America on Monday to discuss how the controversy affected her.

"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?" she said. "And I'm like 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed."