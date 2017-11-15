Blac Chyna Gets Flagged by Social Media App Huggle for Racy Photos

Blac Chyna’s latest selfie was apparently too hot to handle.

The 29-year-old posted a revealing photo of herself on the social media dating app Huggle on Tuesday, but the photo was flagged and removed.

In the photo, Chyna donned black lace lingerie with a strappy detailing over her bust, all while sitting on top of a pool table.

My Huggle profile, my rules!! WTF @huggleapp, why are you blocking my selfies? pic.twitter.com/yKuPZiean9 — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) November 14, 2017

Chyna shared a screenshot of the notification she received from Huggle letting her know the photo would be deleted.

“Your photo is inappropriate material and will be removed as they break Huggle guidelines,” the warning atop Chyna’s risqué photo read.

The former reality cast member tweeted to express her anger after the photo was removed.

“My Huggle profile, my rules!!! WTF @huggleapp, why are you blocking my selfies?” she wrote.

The dating app, which allows users to connect based on locations they frequently visit, retweeted Chyna’s photo but didn’t respond to her question.

Huggle may not have approved of Chyna’s racy snap, but that doesn’t stop her from posting them on other social media sites.

The former stripper put her body on display on Instagram earlier this month to show off her tatted body and curvy figure, but fans had mixed reactions to the clip.

Real Hair 🔥 Body on 🔥 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

“Real Hair 🔥 Body on 🔥,” she captioned the post.

As she struck a series of poses in her lingerie, some fans called her “perfection” and wrote, “Chyna looking good.” Others weren’t so kind.

“But is the body real?” one follower asked. “Anyone can be hot when they go under the knife,” another added.

Chyna’s body has been a topic of heated debate amongst fans over the last year.

The mom gained 62 pounds while pregnant with Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream last year, but lost the weight quickly after giving birth.

This lead many to speculate that she underwent cosmetic procedures to whip her body back into shape but she denies having work done.

“So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breastfeeding and breast pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy,” she wrote on Snapchat two weeks after giving birth. “And for everybody that…yeah, sorry, try again.”

Kardashian, who is no longer in a relationship with Chyna, claims he paid $100,000 in plastic surgery costs for his ex following the birth of their daughter.