Blac Chyna’s Mom Charged for Revenge Porn

In an ironic turn of events, Blac Chyna‘s mother has been charged for the same type of crime Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian for.

Shalana Hunter, also known as Tokyo Toni, was charged with revenge porn/harassment and two counts of stalking, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

There are no specific details of the incident listed, but they stem from occurrences from the past two weeks. The docs were filed in Maryland.

Hunter’s court date is Dec. 22. If convicted, she could face up to two years in prison, as well as fines. Coincidentally, Hunter has no visible Instagram posts from the last two weeks.

Neither Hunter nor Chyna have commented on the charges.

Chyna has embroiled in a heated revenge porn lawsuit with Rob Kardashian and his family. Kardashian, who was formerly engaged to Chyna, shared numerous nude photos of the model on social media after an argument.

Hunter has also been in the news for other legal reasons. She is suing TV personality Wendy Williams for allegedly spreading lies about Hunter being a “gold-digging stripper.”