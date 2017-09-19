Blac Chyna’s New Video Reveals Hair Down to Her Feet

Blac Chyna is fully embracing the phrase: "long hair, don't care." The 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday night to upload a new video that shows her with long locks that swing down to the ground.

🌟 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

The clip shows Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancé sporting an extra-long, blonde and braided hairdo while striking various poses for the camera. She rocked a '90s-style look with an unzipped yellow jacket tucked into her high-waisted black leggings. Chyna completed her getup with a collection of gold chains around her neck, waist, and wrist.

The mother of two shared the video with a star emoji in the caption.

Just by scrolling through the comments section on the post, it's clear to see that the Rob & Chyna star's new hairdo was met with a heavily mixed reaction. While some were digging the throwback look, others weren't loving it as much.

When Chyna isn't posting videos on Instagram, she has been spending time with her daughter, Dream Kardashian. Just last week, Chyna and Rob finally reached a custody agreement.

According to TMZ, Rob reportedly agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 per month in child support. The former couple has agreed to joint custody with Rob being awarded just over 50 percent of custody.

Chyna has also reportedly agreed to drop the domestic violence allegations she filed against Kardashian back in July. She accused him of being her and threatening to take his own life. Learn more about the custody agreement here.

