Bindi Irwin Posts Throwback Photo of New Husband Chandler Powell Holding ‘Crocodile Hunter’ DVD

Love for The Crocodile Hunter runs in the family, it seems. Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, shared a pair of photos of her husband, Chandler Powell. As Entertainment Tonight pointed out, the first photo was from Powell as a child, holding a Crocodile Hunter DVD. The second photo is much more recent, though he’s holding up a copy of the same DVD.

“This makes my heart so happy,” Irwin wrote in the caption. “My sweetheart husband has watched Dad’s documentaries since he was little. She also included a link for people to purchase the DVDs themselves, adding that they “ship worldwide and funds raised support the ongoing care of our beautiful animals [at the Australia Zoo].” The famous zoo is also where Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25.

“That’s is actually the most beautiful thing I’ve seen,” wrote one commenter. “Your beautiful Dad would be so so proud.” Another added, “You’ve not changed much Chandler. Good on ya, Dude.” A third commented, “This is awesome. Your Dad would absolutely love your life mate.”

After the couple’s wedding in March, Irwin also paid tribute to her father in another Instagram post, who died in 2006 after being stung in the chest by a stingray. “Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Irwin wrote in the caption. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.”

On April 6, Irwin also used Instagram to reveal the wedding gift the couple received from actor (and fellow Australian) Russell Crowe, on what also happened to be his birthday. Along with a photo of the gift, a Port Jackson fig tree, she revealed that Crow is considered part of the Irwin family.

“Happy birthday [Russell Cowe],” Irwin wrote. “You’ll always be part of our family. Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. Hope your day is extraordinary.”

Crowe was previously invited to the couple’s initial ceremony, which had a guest list of roughly 200 people. However, it was changed to a private ceremony at the last minute to help slow the spread of coronavirus.