Bindi Irwin Remembers Late Dad Steve With Throwback Video on Australian Father’s Day

Bindi Irwin and her late father, Steve, had a very special bond, especially because of their love of wildlife.

The 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion took to social media to pay tribute to the late conservationist on Australian Father’s Day. Irwin shared a sweet throwback video of herself at a young age with her dad.

“Remembering these days. This is a 3-year-old Bindi helping out with Dad’s documentary filming,” wrote Irwin on Saturday. “Life is always changing and evolving and I’ll always be thankful that I learned so much from my dad. He taught me to treat every being on Earth the way you would wish to be treated. From the tiny ants to the enormous elephants. We are all connected and must respect each other to live in true harmony. I’ll forever be thankful to have had these values passed on to me. Happy Australian Father’s Day”

“May your heart be full and your day be filled with the ones you hold dear,” she continued. “Here’s to unconditional love and happiness beyond compare.”

Irwin’s brother, Robert, also shared a message to their father alongside an adorable photo of himself as a baby being pushed on a swing by Steve.

“This #FathersDay in Australia remembering the best dad in the world. He was all about family and fun and I hope to dedicate my life to honouring his legacy,” he wrote.

Steve’s wife Terri expressed her emotions for the day on Twitter. She wrote to her daughter, saying, “Your dad’s love continues [Bindi Irwin]. I see it every day in your kindness & compassion for every living being. You & Robert make him proud.”

Alongside a GIF of Robert and Jimmy Fallon, Terri wrote, “This Australian Father’s Day, I can’t help but think how much Robert is like his dad. I’m so proud that Steve’s passion is carrying on.”

Steve passed away in 2006 after getting pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.