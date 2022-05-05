Billy Idol Shares Sad News About Longtime Friend

✖

Billy Idol is rallying support around his longtime friend and stylist. In an April 25 social media post, the "Rebel Yell" singer revealed that Mitzi Spallas, his stylist and "a beloved member of the Billy Idol family for over 30 years," was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery.

Idol made the announcement in posts shared to both his Instagram and Twitter account, which began with Idol reflecting on his relationship with Spallas, the musician writing, "Spallas has been my stylist and a beloved member of the Billy Idol family for over 30 years and takes care of so many other things when I do appearances or go on the road." He went on to reveal that Spallas was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which he noted was "her second cancer battle," and "just had a major surgery from which she is recovering." He went on to explain the financial toll Spallas and her family are now facing before urging fans to donate if they can.

"The medical costs for the intensive surgery, bills for multiple hospital stays followed by the cost of chemo will be overwhelming for Mitzi and her family," he wrote, providing a link to the GoFundMe page in his bio. "The Billy Idol band and I will be announcing other opportunities to support Mitzi but I am appealing to anyone interested in joining me in supporting her treatment and recovery via the GoFundMe campaign set up by her sister."

Set up by Spallas' sister Patty, the GoFundMe page explained that Spallas "beat her BRCA1 cancer in 2008" and the family "thought it was clear sailing until a few weeks ago when we heard the news, and the bottom dropped out of our world." The page added that Spallas' diagnosis has put her in "a very precarious financial condition," as she will be "unable to work again for a long time following grueling treatments." The page has raised more than $46,000 of its $50,000 goal.

As many of Idol's fans heeded the call for donations, many also flooded the singer's post with messages of support for Spallas. Commenting on the Instagram post, one person wrote, "send good thoughts her way," with somebody else adding, "praying for her recovery as I know she has so much living to do. She's a bada- and a fighter. She can beat this." Another person said they were "sending prayers and healing energy" and thanked Idol "for sharing Mitzi's story, Billy."