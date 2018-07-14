Billy Bush’s Wife Sydney Davis Files for Divorce

Billy Bush and Sydney Davis have called it quits on their marriage.

Davis reportedly filed for divorce on Friday. The couple had previously announced their separation 10 months ago after 20 years of marriage.

In her filing, Davis cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She is requesting joint legal and primary physical custody of their two children, 13-year-old Lillie Bush and 17-year-old Mary Bush, according to E! News. Billy and Sydney are also parents to 18-year-old, Josie Bush.

Davis is reportedly also seeking spousal support from the veteran TV journalist.

At the time of their separation in September, Bush’s rep released a statement, “After almost 20 years of marriage [Bush and Davis] have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Back in December 2017, sources said the couple were trying to make things work in their marriage.

“They are trying to reconcile and it seems like they’re making progress. They’re working on it,” a source close to the couple told Page Six at the time.

Despite their separation, the couple put on a united front for the sake of their family. Over Mother’s Day weekend this year, the former TODAY co-host expressed deep admiration for his partner of almost two decades.

“Where the three greatest girls get their loving foundation,” he wrote. “Their awesome and amazing Mom!”

Bush was caught in controversy back in 2016, which led to his departure from the TODAY show, after he was involved in a lewd conversation with President Donald Trump that leaked to the press.

While Bush was effectively let go from Today after his involvement in a lewd conversation between himself and Donald Trump went public, he was at one time considered the most likely candidate to take over when Matt Lauer eventually exited.

In his first on-camera interview since the scandal, which occurred in May 2017, Bush revealed the hardest part of the whole scandal was confronting his daughter about the situation.

“Once we settled and got to connect, there was a powerful moment when my now 16-year-old daughter called me in tears and she was really upset and I said, ‘Mary, it’s going to be okay. You know, don’t worry,’” Bush explained. “And she said, ‘No, why were you laughing at things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along, dad? It wasn’t funny.’”

He added, “I am sorry, and there is no good answer for that.”