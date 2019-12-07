Billie Eilish’s Holiday Concert Outfit Is Getting Strong Reactions From Her Fans

Fans are loving Billie Eilish‘s latest holiday outfit, judging by the Instagram comments. Recent photos and videos showed Eilish in a unique black and green get-up that had fans losing their minds, and it has now been shared again and again. Eilish is poised to take over the season in her Grinch-colored sweatsuit.

Eilish found several clothing items that matched the green of her hair nearly perfectly, and she did not let them go to waste. In photos making the rounds online, she wears chunky green sneakers with matching socks and sweatpants, rolled up to mid-calf.

The sweatpants are covered in words printed in black, while her black sweatshirt is covered in words printed in matching green. Eilish sports dark sunglasses in the video as well, and her black and green hair ties the whole thing together.

Eilish wore the outfit to the KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2019 on Friday night. The event was at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and Eilish later changed to take the stage.

The writing on her clothes was hard to parse, but the stand-out words on her hoodie read “DANCE CLUB.” The whole thing seemed to be a flier for a live event with “the best DJs in the country” and contact information for the venue. However, prices were listed in British pounds.

Her pants, meanwhile, had the words “LEFT HAND” printed several times, with various typos and settings changed from line to line. All in all, fans thought it was one of her best looks of the year.

“Nice outfit. She’s so used to grabbing her baggy pants in the front. It’s like where’s the material. She looks very nice in the outfit,” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“Lol. You know I realized in the Vanity Fair interview at 15 she likes bright green, at 16 she likes black, at 17 she basically bright green and black,” added another.

Eilish is a breakout star of 2019, and she shows no signs of slowing down now. This week, she released her latest music video, “xanny,” which she directed as well. The video shows her with simple brown hair, although she told fans on her Instagram story not to worry, “issa wig.”

The video shows her getting burned on her face with lit cigarettes and hardly flinching as she proudly sings: “I don’t need a xanny to feel better.” As powerful as it is, some fans feel the imagery is too jarring, and deserves a trigger warning for some listeners.

Eilish’s latest record, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? came out in March. She is heading out on a national tour starting in March of 2020.