Bill Murray's Son Caleb Arrest After Allegedly Spitting, Biting Police Officer During Black Lives Matter Protest

Actor Bill Murray's son Caleb was arrested during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts Monday. The 27-year-old allegedly got into an altercation with Tisbury police, who were called to the scene after a pickup truck driver interrupted the protest. Caleb allegedly spit on and bit a police officer.

The incident began at about 6:30 p.m. ET Monday during the peaceful demonstration at Five Centers, reports the Vineyard Gazette. Eric Woods, 66, argued with protesters as he left the post office parking lot in a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Woods allegedly yelled racial slurs and made an obscene gesture, according to the police report. A 19-year-old male allegedly told Woods to stop disrespecting the protests, and Woods responded by getting out of his truck and punching the male through his truck's window, witnesses said. The teenager was not seriously injured.

Woods got back into his truck just as police arrived. At that point, someone threw a rock at the truck, breaking one of its windows, Tisbury Police Sgt. Max Sherman told the Gazette. At that point, Caleb "put his hand on his head and drop to his knees" right away and was arrested. Police also arrested Woods then.

Caleb allegedly spit on the officer who was driving him to the police station, according to the police report. The officer asked Oaks Bluffs police to help, and they took Caleb to the Edgartown jail. Murray became uncooperative again and cut himself and allegedly sheriff's deputies. Caleb also bit a police officer, according to the police report, reports MV Times. Caleb was then taken to the Martha's Vineyard Hospital.

Caleb was arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and threatening to commit arson. The Dukes County Sheriff's Office told Hollywood Life Caleb bail was set at $10,000 and he was released after his arraignment. His pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 31. As for Woods, he was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery, and will be arraigned on June 29.

Caleb lives in Chilmark. He is the eldest of Murray's four children with the Ghostbusters actor's second wife, Jennifer Murray. Murray and Jennifer divorced in 2008 and are also parents to Jackson, 24; Cooper, 23; and Lincoln, 19. Murray also shares two sons with his first wife Margaret Kelly, Homer, 38, and Luke, 35. Murray has not commented on his son's arrest.