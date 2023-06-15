Bill Cosby Sued by 9 More Women for Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby is being sued by nine more women over sexual assault allegations. ET Canada reports that the lawsuit was filed in Nevada on Wednesday, with the women accusing Cosby of using his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to prey on them. The women claim that they were individually drugged and assaulted by the comedian, with the alleged attacks occurring between 1979 and 1992, approximately.

The lawsuit was filed in Nevada due to the women alleging that the assaults took place in homes, dressing rooms, and hotels in Las Vegas, Reno, and Lake Tahoe. One of the alleged victims claims that Cosby had been mentoring her and used his position to persuade her to leave New York and travel to Nevada. Once there, she says the disgraced comedian raped her in a hotel room after drugging her with what he claimed was a non-alcoholic sparkling cider.

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. He was held at the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania. On June 30, 2021, it was reported that Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned Cosby's previous sexual assault conviction. In a statement, the court explained that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who chose to have Cosby arrested, "was obligated to stand by his predecessor's promise not to charge Cosby." This was due to a deal Cosby had with the former D.A., which was made so that the comedy legend would agree to testify in a civil case brought by Constand.

The new lawsuit comes roughly a year after a civil court jury found in favor of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who took the actor to court over allegations of rape. Huth claimed that Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was just 16 years old. Cosby has also faced a lawsuit from multiple women in New York, all of whom claim that he assaulted them during the production of The Cosby Show. Among the accusers are actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl and three other women: Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. In all, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault. He has denied all the accusations.