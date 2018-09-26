Bill Cosby Maximum Security Mugshot Released

The mugshot of Pennsylvania Department of Corrections inmate NN7687, otherwise known as Bill Cosby, has been released.

In the photo, Cosby wears the uniform of the prison’s Phoenix location, which is located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and he looks down and away from the camera.

The 81-year-old comedian and actor, who is legally blind, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison on Tuesday. The facility he’s currently in is brand new, replacing the old Graterford, and opened on July 9. It has a sex offender treatment program.

TMZ reports that Cosby will be housed in a single cell next to the infirmary in the maximum security prison and that he’s allowed phone calls and visitation consistent with prison policies.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” a prison official told the news outlet, adding that the prison’s long-term goal is to move Cosby into general population.

The above photo is the second mugshot we’ve seen since Cosby was sentenced, with the first being his booking photo after the judge denied a motion to have him under house arrest pending his appeal. In that photo, he wore a white shirt and suspenders and looked down.

Cosby’s defense team hoped to keep him under house arrest while they planned their appeal, as he had been on house arrest since his conviction, but the motion was denied.

“I’m not permitted to treat him any differently based on who he is or who he was,” Judge Steven T. O’Neill said during sentencing. The Philadelphia Department of Corrections will determine how long Cosby’s prison sentence will actually be at a later time.

O’Neill noted during the sentencing hearing that Cosby has continued to deny the allegations of assault against him.

“The court’s reason for not granting bail pending an appeal [is because]… he was a risk, and at this stage, I’m just not going to treat him any differently than anyone else that comes through this court. I don’t see why I would,” O’Neill said.

As previously reported, Cosby was convicted in April on all three sexual assault charges against plaintiff Andrea Constand, who said he drugged and sexually assaulted her in his Philadelphia home when she was an administrator for Temple University’s women’s basketball team in 2004.

Constand has said in the past that all she wanted was “justice as the court sees fit.” Earlier Tuesday, her victim-impact statement to the court was released to the public, in which she opened up about the effects the assault had on her life.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others,” she wrote. “We may never know the full extend of his double life as a sexual predator but his decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over.”