Bill Cosby Seen Laughing in Courtroom After Being Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby was reportedly seen laughing in the courtroom after being sentenced to prison for sexual assault.

According to Page Six, the comedian was said to have burst out laughing shortly after his sentence of three to 10 years was handed down. The laughing was reportedly due to the former Cosby Show star joking around with his legal team.

Following the sentencing ruling, authorities quickly took Cosby into custody as he turned over his wallet, watch, and tie.

“My reasons for the sentence are the reasons I’m relying on in denying this defendant bail. This is a serious crime he’s been sentenced for,” Judge Steven O’Neill stated as he handed down his ruling.

“We are also hearing that several of the accusers of Bill Cosby are in that courtroom and as the sentence was read, they were arm and arm, some of them even sobbing,” @Jerickaduncan says outside the courtroom //t.co/LNR5AwtjeW pic.twitter.com/3W9qk5ef1W — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2018

As was widely reported, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, in April. The victim, Andrea Constand, was a former Temple University employee who he had worked closely with. The incident involving the assault reportedly took place at the comedian’s home in 2004.

Shortly after Cosby’s sentencing was delivered, many people who have been following the case took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outcome.

“Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen,” journalist Jemele Hill commented. “I have negative f—s about what happens to Cosby.”

If this Bill Cosby till not NOT about race, then why aren’t all the dozens of other white men in Hollywood accused of the same exact thing and WORSE, not going to jail? Thats a legit question — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 25, 2018

“As someone who has been sexually assaulted, I have to say, seeing Bill Cosby go to jail today feels like the country has taken a collective, albeit small, step toward getting justice for victims,” someone else tweeted.

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years. His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 25, 2018

Cosby is currently in state custody as it was reported that the judge denied a request for bail.