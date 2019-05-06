‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Opens up About Sad ‘Miniature Death’ He Experienced During Show’s Final Taping

Jim Parsons isn’t totally done with portraying Sheldon Cooper, thanks to Young Sheldon, but he said last week’s final taping of The Big Bang Theory still hit him hard.

Recalling the last backstage group hug shared by the Big Bang cast prior to taping, he told TVLine, “That was tough. That was the first… miniature death. Because everything’s a last, suddenly. And that was the first of the evening’s lasts.”

Despite the fact that he’s finished playing Sheldon on Big Bang, he said he still looks forward to embody his character through various other projects, like Young Sheldon and the potential film adaptation of the book Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

“I will still speak from [Sheldon]’s vantage point,” Parsons said. “In fact, I’ve already done voiceovers [on Young Sheldon] from ages that are older than I ever got with Sheldon [on Big Bang]. He spoke of his children last season, and obviously we haven’t seen that yet. I will get to hear where [the writers’] imaginations take that character… that I never would’ve gotten to find out otherwise.”

The cast has all taken turns lamenting the end of Big Bang after its historic 12-season run. Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter, told TVLine about the wacky way he said goodbye to his character.

“I took a little walk by myself around the [soundstage] after we wrapped and kind of said goodbye to Leonard — as odd and crazy as that sounds,” he said during the show’s wrap party. He said he even gave way to a few tears after becoming overpowered with emotion.

“I was so worried about [co-star] Kaley [Cuoco] and her being overcome with emotion,” he said. “I ended up being the quivering puddle of tears on the floor. Starting off the show last night was tough. But then you gotta do your damn job, and put the tears aside and try to make people laugh. It was a terribly, terribly moving night.”

Galecki had previously teared up at the show’s final table read, as he documented with an emotional Instagram post. “This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for [The Big Bang Theory],” he wrote at the time. “So very sad. So very grateful.”

Kunal Nayyar told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show last Friday that he was also an emotional roller coaster last week.

“I don’t think there’s any word in any language ever written that could describe what I’m feeling,” he said. “I’m feeling all of it. I’m feeling sad. I’m feeling exhilarated. I’m feeling tired. I’ve cried out, I’ve laughed out, it’s all of it.”

He said that while he was “a little overwhelmed,” it all finally hit him after the final taping.

“I had held it together pretty well,” he said. “But then the last scene we were shooting, they added a joke, and I said it and I thought I would get another chance at it because we shoot most takes twice. But no, I got it and they said, ‘All right, moving on.’ And then that was the last words I was going to say as my character.”

He continued, “As I was walking up to my trailer, with every step the realization that those were the last words I would ever say as Raj began to really sink in,” he said. “I cried. I cried a lot.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.