‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Intense, Painful Cupping and Scraping Video

Alternative medicine has seen a big rise in popularity in the United States over the past several years, and it seems Kaley Cuoco is in on the trend, with the Big Bang Theory star sharing a video of a cupping and scraping treatment she had done this week after a workout.

On Tuesday, the actress uploaded a series of videos documenting her treatment, with the first showing a woman named Flory scraping Cuoco’s legs and administering Gua Sha, which is a Chinese technique used to improve circulation.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” Cuoco captioned the clip. “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

Next, the 33-year-old got a cupping treatment, posting a Boomerang of her legs with cups attached and writing, “Nope.” Cupping therapy is purported to help decrease pain, improve blood flow, boost circulation and promote relaxation.

In the following video, which was captioned, “My legs hurt all the time. ALL THE TIME,” Cuoco can be heard saying, “I mean, that is just ridiculous” as cups are removed from her legs.

The next video found Flory administering a Gua Sha treatment to Cuoco’s neck as the actress winced in pain. “No joke,” she wrote.

In a series of videos taken in her car after her treatment, Cuoco told fans that she was “absolutely wrecked.”

“I don’t even know how to function right now,” she said. “I got my a— handed to me [at the gym], and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of.”

“I mean, I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk,” she continued. “I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. And if I don’t take care of it, like, I’m gonna crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann